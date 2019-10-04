CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Black Beauty Bloggers To Follow For Halloween Makeup Inspiration

Maybelline x New York Fashion Week XIX Party

Source: Ben Gabbe / Getty

If there is one time of year when we love to let loose and enjoy the fun, Halloween definitely takes the cake! The perfect way to show off your creativity and not take yourself too seriously, it’s the one holiday that everyone enjoys.

Since the spooky season is right around the corner, now is the perfect time for us to get our costumes in order! Whether you’re deciding to keep it simple this year or go all out, nothing puts the finishing touch on a look like a flawless face.

Sure, it’s easy to think that costumes make your look, but when it’s time to be creative, makeup can easily take your Fright Night get-up to new heights. If you’re considering dressing up as an anime character, popular cartoon character or keeping it sexy with as a clown or pin-up girl, applying the right makeup will definitely have you winning first prize at your next costume contest.

Social media has become the hub of all things including makeup inspiration! From various beauty bloggers like Aaliyah Jay, Sonjdra Deluxe, Ellarie and many more giving us some cool tutorials on how to transform our look for the spooky season, the possibilities are truly endless for a head-turning look.

If you’re ready to take your look up a few notches this year, read through to check out some of our favorite Black beauty bloggers to follow!

Black Beauty Bloggers To Follow For Halloween Makeup Inspiration  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close