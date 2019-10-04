CLOSE
7 New York Comic Con 2019 Activations You Must Visit #NYCC2019

2019 New York Comic Con Photos

Source: Alvin Blanco / Hip-Hop Wired

Another year, another New York Comic Con weekend has arrived. With the Jacob Javits Centered stuff with all the swag, activations, event, and even comics, a fan could desire, navigating the floor can be overwhelming, even for a Comic Con vet.

We hit New York Comic Con on Thursday and did some surveillance for people that want to coordinate where they want to visit considering it would be damn near impossible to see and experience everything, even if you go all four days.

Here are some must see activations and experiences you should prioritize during your visit to the 2019 NY Comic Con. Also just keep your eyes open, and take it all in.

 

The Expanse

2019 New York Comic Con Photos

Source: Alvin Blanco / Hip-Hop Wired

The Expanse got dropped by SyFy, but Amazon Prime did the righting and picked up the revered space drama. The experience includes wardrobe from the series and a recreation the crew’s ship, the Rocinante, including the ability to get into the pilot’s seat. Nicely done.

The Expanse NYCC

Source: Amazon Prime / Amazon Prime

The Expanse NYCC

Source: Amazon Prime / Amazon Prime

Fandom x NBA Tip Off Challenge

2019 New York Comic Con Photos

Source: Alvin Blanco / Hip-Hop Wired

Included in this activation is interactive photo booth experience, a chance to win live art installations designed each day at the activation by top comic artist Tula Lotay (so long as you win the vertical leap challenge) and the ability to take a photo with the NBA’s Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. Flourish

2019 New York Comic Con Photos

Source: Alvin Blanco / Hip-Hop Wired

2019 New York Comic Con Photos

Source: Alvin Blanco / Hip-Hop Wired

 

 

Arcade1Up

Arcade1Up's Booth

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Arcade1Up unveiled the world’s largest arcade machine plus its new tabletop and arcade machines at New York Comic Con. Woth the trip, trust us.

 

DC’s Birds of Prey

2019 New York Comic Con Photos

Source: Alvin Blanco / Hip-Hop Wired

Birds of Prey, starring Margot Robbie’s Harley Queen is next up in DC’s Cinematic Universe. Peep the gear the ladies will be rocking, as well as the usual DC signings, and stuff.

2019 New York Comic Con Photos

Source: Alvin Blanco / Hip-Hop Wired

2019 New York Comic Con Photos

Source: Alvin Blanco / Hip-Hop Wired

 

Playstation  

2019 New York Comic Con Photos

Source: Alvin Blanco / Hip-Hop Wired

Predator: Hunting Grounds isn’t dropping on the PS4 until 2020. But, if you’re willing to wait in line, you can play the game at Comic Con.

 

2019 New York Comic Con Photos

Source: Alvin Blanco / Hip-Hop Wired

 

Marvel’s Avengers

2019 New York Comic Con Photos

Source: Alvin Blanco / Hip-Hop Wired

Marvel fans can’t get enough of the Avengers. The proper video game, Marvel’s The Avengers via Square Enix, isn’t arriving until May 2020. However, you can get in on some early game play—just bank on a lengthy line. You can take pics with the statue of Cap, too.

2019 New York Comic Con Photos

Source: Alvin Blanco / Hip-Hop Wired

Coach x Michael B. Jordan

2019 New York Comic Con Photos

Source: Alvin Blanco / Hip-Hop Wired

Over by the VIZ booth (#1336), you can peep some of the gear and accessories from the Coach x Michael B. Jordan collection. A new pin will be available each day and you can cop a tee shirt which features NARUTO-inspired designs.

Wallace from The Wire is securing the bag, for real.

 

