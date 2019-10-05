CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot & Killed In Dallas

A witness who testified in Amber Guyger‘s murder trial last week was shot and killed Friday evening at an apartment complex near the Medical District in Dallas.

Joshua Brown, 28, a neighbor of Botham Jean and Guyger at the South Side Flats apartments, was killed around 10:30 p.m.

Brown lived across the hall from Jean and testified about the night he was killed.

RELATED: Amber Guyger Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Killing Botham Jean

RELATED: Amber Guyger Said She Was Racist And It Wasn’t Allowed In The Trial

“He bravely came forward to testify when others wouldn’t, ” Dallas County prosecutor Jason Hermus said. “If we had more people like him, we would have a better world.”

Brown was in the hallway on the fourth floor of the South Side Flats apartment complex on the night of September 6, 2018 where he and Jean lived when he heard a conversation that sounded like two people who were “meeting by surprise.” Soon after, he heard two gunshots.

Brown testified that he had met Jean for the first time on the tragic night he was killed. He heard him sing from time to time passing by and wept on the stand while remembering how he used to hear Jean’s voice through the door.

Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday after only 90 minutes of deliberation by the jury. Two jurors interviewed with Good Morning America and said that they felt Guyger was remorseful for killing Jean.

Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot & Killed In Dallas  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close