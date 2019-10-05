CLOSE
116 Grams Of Meth Seized in Ohio Drug Raid!

A 48-year-old man is facing drug charges after a task force in Marion seized 116 grams of methamphetamine and a gun during a drug raid.

John Ottaviano, of Marion, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony after a Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of Marion-Greencamp Road. The search warrant was executed after a month-long investigation into the sale of methamphetamine.

Ottaviano is awaiting formal charges by Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan’s Office.

The task force was assisted in the raid by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Marion City Police

“I am grateful for the hard work of the MARMET Drug Task Force and Marion law enforcement for continuing to aggressively go after those which (traffic) drugs in our community,” said Sheriff Tim Bailey of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

MARMET is a member of the METRICH Drug Task Force. MARMET has members from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion City Police and Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. MARMET was assisted at the scene by Marion County Children Services.

Anyone with a tip about drug activity is asked to call the tips line at 740-375-8477 or 740-375-TIPS.

Source: NBC4i 

