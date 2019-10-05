CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio Annual Report Shows 81 Died From Domestic Violence Attacks!

A protest by the students of Jadavpur University against...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

An annual survey shows that 81 people died as a result of domestic violence confrontations in the state of Ohio. The surveys were taken during the 12-month period ending June 30 and these numbers include 53 victims and 28 perpetrators.

The Ohio Domestic Violence Network analysis used media accounts to identify 60 deadly confrontations — 51 involving male attackers and 9 involving female attackers.

The group said this week there was a history of abuse in 83% of cases where a woman killed a man. The victim had ended or was trying to end the relationship in 35% of the cases. Five involved custody disputes.

Firearms were the culprit in 73% of the fatalities. One-third involved a suicide, including 14 murder-suicides. Children were at the scene in 25% of cases. Police killed perpetrators in four cases. No officers were killed for the first time in four years.

If you or someone you know may be suffering in silence, it’s time to break the cycle. Do not stay silent! It’s time to speak up all month-long and beyond.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which first began in 1981 by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence as a Day of Unity to connect battered women’s advocates across the country.

Domestic violence affects millions, both women and men, of every race, religion, culture and status. It’s not just punches and black eyes — it’s yelling, humiliation, stalking, manipulation, coercion, threats and isolation. It’s stealing a paycheck, keeping tabs online, non-stop texting, constant use the silent treatment, or calling someone stupid so often they believe it.

If you need assistance or want to talk to someone about domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233.

Source: NBC4i 

Ohio Annual Report Shows 81 Died From Domestic Violence Attacks!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close