Bengal’s last minute push wasn’t enough to get the win!

Arizona Cardinals v Cincinnati Bengals

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

Sunday the Cincinnati Bengals hosted the 0-3-1 Arizona Cardinals at Paul Brown Stadium. Although there was a slow start for the home team they made a concerted effort to get the season’s first win.

Andy Dalton was 27-38, 262 yards and 2 Touchdowns, with both touchdowns coming in the final quarter of the game. Just when you thought it was over the Bengals fought back to get back in the game and possibly get the W. However, rookie quarterback and heiseman trophy winner Kyler Murray lead his team down the field and into field goal range. With two seconds on the clock the Cardinals kicked a field goal shattering the Bengal’s hopes of coming away with a W.

 

