CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Cincinnati Might Be Outlawing Natural Hair Discrimination

Portrait of a female mechanic with arms crossed in a auto repair shop

Source: FG Trade / Getty

Cincinnati City Councilman Chris Seelbach wants to propose a law that would prevent discrimination against natural hair and hairstyles in relation to race. The Councilman told the Cincinnati Enquirer, “People of color have been forced to regard natural and popular hairstyles – such as bantu knots, box braids, cornrows, dreadlocks, or Afros – as liabilities in the workplace, housing and public accommodations.”

The law would allow the city to investigate complaints of discrimination against natural hair and hairstyles. If discrimination is found, there is a fine of up to $1000.00 (a $100.00 per day) until the discriminatory practice is corrected. There will be a public discussion on the proposal scheduled for Tuesday with the City Council’s Arts, Youth & Inclusion Committee. The council will vote on a decision on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, California passed The Crown Act, a law preventing discrimination for natural hair. NYC released an anti-hair discrimination guideline for people of color and then banned discrimination against natural hair and hairstyles.

It’s great to see that states and cities are standing up to protect people of color and allow them the freedom to wear their hairstyles in the manner they choose. Historically, Black people have been inhibited from wearing the hairstyle of their choice in public and live in the fear of being turned down from a job for rocking their natural tresses.

We are just moving towards a time where all natural hair textures, particularly Type 4 are being catered to in society and seen more in ads. It’s time for workplaces to follow suit.

Beauties, what do you think? Should more states be pushing to ban natural hair discrimination? Why or why not? Sound off in the comment section!

DON’T MISS:

13-Year-Old Lexi Proctor Launched Her Own Hair Care Line After Being Bullied About Her Natural Hair

EXCLUSIVE: Lead Hairstylist James Pecis Gets Real About The Changes In Natural Hair At NYFW Backstage At Brock Collection

Celebrate Your Crown: Natural Hair Emojis Are Here

Christian Cowan - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

#NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019

30 photos Launch gallery

#NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019

Continue reading #NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019

#NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019

Another New York Fashion Week is in the books. The New York City shows are often lauded for their diversity and representation on the runway. Attending multiple shows this season, one thing I noticed was the abundance of natural hair on the runway. Whether it was a Black designer or not, many fashion designers embraced Black culture, outfitting their models with braids, waves, afros and more. This season also leaned into models being able to look like themselves or enhancing their natural hair. We loved seeing all the natural hair representation whether it's teeny weeny afros, twists or elaborate braids. Keep on clicking to see our favorite looks from the runways of New York!

Cincinnati Might Be Outlawing Natural Hair Discrimination  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close