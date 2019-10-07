Tracie Hunter’s first interview after being released from jail

Former Judge Tracie Hunter was released from the Hamilton County Jail Saturday morning, after serving 2 1/2 months of her 6-month sentence. Sheriff Jim Neil offered a 3-for-1 deal because of her work ministering to her fellow inmates as a jail chaplain, which resulted in an earlier release.

Tracie Hunter was convicted on December 5th, 2014, and was sentenced on July 22, 2019. Her supporters, friends, and family believe that the conviction and sentencing were unjust. Since the conviction in 2014, many members of the community have been fighting side by side with Ms. Hunter. After she was sentenced, they were fighting for her on the outside.

Now that Tracie Hunter has been released, she says the fight isn’t over to prove that she was never guilty.

Tracie Hunter sat down with Lincoln Ware for her first interview since being released.

