Police officers handed out 281 traffic citations over a 12-hour period along I-75 Tuesday, Oct. 1, as part of an effort to reduce aggressive driving in Northern Kentucky.

Officers were out in full force from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and gave out 281 traffic citations for offenses like speeding, reckless driving, and distracted driving.

The yearlong campaign started Oct. 1 and will run until September 2020.

The enforcement effort stretches along the interstate from Erlanger to the Ohio border and looks for drivers who aren’t behaving behind the wheel.

If you are speeding, using improper lane changes, texting or driving recklessly and are caught, you will be ticketed.

Police hope the campaign helps to change driver habits. Drivers can expect to see more cruisers from Erlanger, Fort Mitchell, Covington and Kenton County police departments in the next few weeks.

The next scheduled enforcement campaign will be held on Oct. 14.

(Source)

Police write up 281 tickets in one day on I-75 in Northern Kentucky was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 100.3: