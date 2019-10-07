CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

AWOL Dog: DMX Ditched His Def Jam 35th Anniversary Party Performance

Def Jam execs were in a "panic" when X decided to skip the soiree at the last second...

Just when it seemed like DMX had finally conquered his demons and things for him were on the up and up, the Hip-Hop OG pulled out of Def Jam’s 35th Anniversary party at the last second without giving anyone a heads up.

Page Six is reporting that Dark Man X was slated to perform at the commemoration event for the label this past weekend at Villain in Williamsburg, Brooklyn when he was suddenly a no show for what was said to be “personal reasons.” Luckily for everyone in attendance fellow Ruff Ryder Jadakiss and Brooklyn’s own Fabolous saved the party by taking to the stage and performing “We Gonna Make It” and “Breathe” for the crowd of 750 which included the likes of 2 Chainz, Teyana Taylor and Slick Rick.

Ever since getting out of prison for the umpteen time, a visibly healthier DMX has been keeping himself busy doing shows, making music and filming movies, but when something like this happens fans automatically fear a possible relapse of substance abuse.

Hopefully that isn’t the case and it really was something else that he had to attend to.

AWOL Dog: DMX Ditched His Def Jam 35th Anniversary Party Performance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close