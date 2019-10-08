CLOSE
Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To Pay For Venue, Fianceé Convinces Him To Turn Himself In

This may not be the biggest test of “ride or die” when it comes to marriage.

A Texas man was charged with aggravated robbery after sheriff’s say he robbed a nearby bank in order to pay for his wedding ring and the wedding venue. The crazier part? He robbed the bank the day before his wedding AND the bank is 500 feet away from a nearby police station!

Heath Bumpous of Houston County, which is north of Houston, was arrested two hours after he robbed the Citizens State Bank in Groveton, Texas.

“He basically stated that he was getting married tomorrow so he didn’t have enough money for a wedding ring that he wanted to buy and he needed to pay for the wedding venue,” Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said in a video posted to Facebook.

After Bumpous waked into the bank demanding money and made off with an undisclosed amount, Trinity County sheriffs posted bank surveillance footage on Facebook. Guess who recognized the robber?

His fiancée.

She convinced Bumpous to turn himself into officials in Houston County where he confessed to the robbery during questioning.

Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To Pay For Venue, Fianceé Convinces Him To Turn Himself In  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

