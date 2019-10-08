CLOSE
Wendy Williams Will Receive Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - February 12, 2014

Wendy Williams is doing her thing!

It has been announced that the daytime star will receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The star goes for her endless days as a radio personality and her TV talk show.

She will receive her star October 17th.

Wendy Williams Ordered to Help Ex Husband Kevin Hunter Move Out

[Video] Wendy Williams Renewed for Two More Season

