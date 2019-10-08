Wendy Williams is doing her thing!
It has been announced that the daytime star will receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The star goes for her endless days as a radio personality and her TV talk show.
She will receive her star October 17th.
Wendy Williams Ordered to Help Ex Husband Kevin Hunter Move Out
[Video] Wendy Williams Renewed for Two More Season
Source: thegrio.com
Wendy Williams Will Receive Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was originally published on wtlcfm.com
Also On 100.3: