Host Ask Ja Rule to Say 3 Nice Things About 50 Cent , And Ja Rule Does Not Disappoint LOL

This beef has been going on since the early 2000’s and it doesn’t look like it’s gonna end as we embark on a new year, just to give you a little back story. The beef actually started on the streets of NY and spilled into the hip hop game and not the other way around. Most experts and hip hop heads will tell you that 50 ended Ja Rule’s career but if you ask Ja and his team they will tell you a totally different story. The beef has been violent and believe it or not funny , like the time 50 bought the 1st ten rows at a Ja Rule concert just to make it look empty and after 50 adopted Tekashi 69 as his pseudo son and then turned into a rat, Ja Rule had a field day. The beef has not been as active as in the past when they were both in the spotlight now- a- days it’s all on social media or when one or the other speaks on the beef in a interview as Ja just did in a recent interview when he was asked to say 3 nice things about 50 after Ja claimed the beef was over and what happened next suggest that the beef is going anywhere and Ja Rule wants all the smoke. To hear what 3 nice things Ja had to say about 50 Click Here

