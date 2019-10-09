CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Oh No! $750,000 Worth Of Jewelry Stolen From Tiny Harris’ Lamborghini

"The Family Hustle" reality star and Xscape singer told police that multiple items were taken including her diamond wedding ring.

2017 Essence Festival - Day 3

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Tameka ” Tiny” Harris was having such an amazing weekend at Tyler Perry’s gala at his new studio, and then the next day she fell victim to a burglary.

According to 11 Alive News, on Sunday night the reality star and singer-songwriter told Atlanta police that someone broke into her 2019 Lamborghini. Apparently, they stole $750,000 worth of jewelry that was in a blue velour bag in her vehicle.

Her diamond wedding ring was one of the items reportedly taken, along with a few watches and rings.

Tiny Harris Wedding Ring

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

 

Authorities said there were no signs of anyone breaking into or damaging the car. There were also no surveillance cameras in the area, 11 Alive News added.

While the Xscape singer has yet to comment publicly about the break-in, she keeps it positive by sharing a picture of her, hubby T.I., Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King at Perry’s luxurious studio opening.

“On a lighter note…this happen the other night!! What better strong, successful black woman/women could I have met!! @oprah & @gayleking Thx to @tylerperry the room was filled with nothing short of incredible Black excellence. Definitely, a night to remember 🙏🏽👑❤,” she wrote.

 

We hope her valuables are returned to her. We hope she’s got insurance!

RELATED NEWS:

Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit On Ed Sheeran’s Hit Song

Duchess Of Uh-Oh: Kate Middleton’s Wedding Dress Design Might Have Been Stolen

LisaRaye McCoy’s California Home Burglarized

2008 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

The Way They Were: T.I. & Tiny's Romantic Moments

12 photos Launch gallery

The Way They Were: T.I. & Tiny's Romantic Moments

Continue reading The Way They Were: T.I. & Tiny’s Romantic Moments

The Way They Were: T.I. & Tiny's Romantic Moments

Oh No! $750,000 Worth Of Jewelry Stolen From Tiny Harris’ Lamborghini  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close