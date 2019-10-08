CLOSE
Feature Story
Lil’ Kim Sports Rose Gold Hair And We Love It

Lil’ Kim continues to prove that she’s the Queen B, serving us fashion and beauty looks that become imprinted in our mind and in fashion and beauty history. She showed up at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards and didn’t disappoint. The 45-year-old, Brooklyn born rapper gave us a metallic pink look that was stunning!

She wore a metallic biased cut dress created by Dapper Dan x Gucci. She paired it with a Gucci belt and cream platform shoes.

Her makeup was stunning with a muted pink eye and perfect pinky nude lip. Her skin looked flawless and I love her blush cheeks!

The best part of the look was her finger wave, rose gold hair. It looked absolutely perfect! She wore the hair long and sweeped to the side.

For her on stage appearance she added crystals to the side of her eyes. The additional bling is bomb!

We Gucci‼️ @dababy

She posted a photo with rapper Da Baby, who was also wearing a Dapper Dan x Gucci ‘fit and captioned, “We Gucci!!!” The double entendre was so cute. Could a dual song be coming?

We want to know what you think about this hairstyle? Are you feeling it? Tell us in the comment section.

Lil’ Kim Sports Rose Gold Hair And We Love It  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

