TRIED IT: Pear Nova Launches A 10-Free Gel Nail Polish And This Is Why You Need To Buy It Now

Danielle James Pear Nova Gel Nails

Source: Danielle James / Courtesy of Danielle James

I’ve been using Pear Nova polish for about a year now. Recently, I have gotten into gel manicures. They are a way for me to still embrace my natural nail shape and length; however, not have to worry about my polish chipping after a week. A weekly manicure can be an expensive treat and right now, sis just doesn’t have it. However, the one down side to gel mani’s was that I was constantly concerned about the ingredients within the polish that makes it so long standing.

The fumes that come from a nail shop aren’t good for you; they aren’t great for your manicurist either. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve looked for more sustainable and eco-friendly beauty products. Pear Nova has become a great solution for me.

Their regular nail polish boasts 5-free, withholding toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor and DBP from their formula. It’s also vegan and cruelty free, I appreciate when brands go the extra step. The cute names and pigmented colors are what originally attracted me to the brand. So when they launched their gel polish, I was immediately in.

The gel polish boasts 10 free, which is relieving since you tend to wear gel longer than regular nail lacquer. I’m glad founder Rachel James went the extra step. The website instructs to place on a thin layer and I agree. My nail technician was a little heavy handed so while it looks great, it does look a little thick on the nails. The viscosity of the polish is very smooth and the lacquer doesn’t have a smell.

Rachel James also took careful thought into the design of the polish. The wand is wider and she explained, “If you have a smaller nail plate or bigger nail plate, you’ll be able to apply.” What made her decide to expand into gel nail polish when her lacquer line was doing so well? “Everyone has been asking forever. I got bullied into it,” she shared exclusively with Hello Beautiful.

James is keeping busy. She also has opened up a studio in Chicago where Pear Nova fans can also get their nails done with the coveted studio. James said, “Just having the studio at the same time, it’s been awesome to get real feedback. Showing us what their nails look like three weeks later and it being in tact.”

I can attest as I write this and have been wearing the polish for almost three weeks that my nails in deed don’t even have one chip. For $18.50 a bottle, that’s not a bad deal!

Not sure what color to get? James shares that people’s favorites are “the nudes and the greens.” I too loved the greens and opted to have a manicure done with Moss Def ($18.50, pearnova.com) a deep green and Herticulture ($18.50, pearnova.com), a mint green that James shared is also her “personal favorite.”

If you’re looking for a vegan, 10-free, cruelty free, long lasting gel nail polish to take to your manicurist for your next look, consider Pear Nova. If you have already tried it, let us know in the comment section!

Who else loves the transition from bright, summery hues to darker, sultry colors on your nails? This summer, we witnessed the neon craze, pastel mania, and angelic whites. Now it's time to experience the burnt oranges, money greens, and midnight blues that Fall has to offer. There are so many black-owned nail polish retailers marketing all the colorful goodness that we need on our nails. The amount of effort that goes into assuring that each product is toxic, gluten, vegan, and cruelty-free make these brands a must-have for your Saturday morning mani pedi dates. Now you can obviously wear whatever color you choose to wear this season, but there are a few colors that come highly suggested. Take a look at 10 black owned nail brands flexing with new Fall colors.

 

TRIED IT: Pear Nova Launches A 10-Free Gel Nail Polish And This Is Why You Need To Buy It Now  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

