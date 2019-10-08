CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Tiny Harris Loses $750,000 In Jewelry After Lamborghini Burglarized

Tiny Harris was recently honored at the 4th annual Black Music Honors, where she and hew fellow members of Xscape received the Urban Music Icon Award for their 25 years in the music industry.

World Premiere of ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ - Arrivals

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

It appears that someone took T.I.‘s infamous “you can have whatever you like” line a little too literal.

According to WSB-TV and FOX 5 in Atlanta, on Sunday (Oct.6) Tameka “Tiny” Harris was the victim of a car burglary when the Xscape songstress was having drinks with friends.

During the social visit, Tiny reportedly left a few of her valuables in her car, including more than $750,000 in jewelry. Reports indicate that the list of high priced jewelry included Tiny’s wedding ring, watches, and stud earrings which were left in the Family Hustle stars SUV inside a velour bag hidden in her center console.

Tiny told police that she parked her SUV near Atlanta’s Bar Amalfi around 8:45 p.m. and had some drinks with a friend at the bar before returning to her vehicle an hour later, discovering her property was stolen.

Despite the theft taking place a few hours earlier, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Harris didn’t report the theft until 11:23 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, Atlanta police investigator James White told the publication in a statement, “There were no signs of forced entry or damage observed to the vehicle.”

WSB-TV also reports that security was present at the parking lot and didn’t notice anything suspicious, leading police to look to video surveillance for answers.

In other T.I. and Tiny news, the Hip-Hop couple were front, center and stylish at the grand opening of film director Tyler Perry’s massive new studio in the couple’s home town.

The public appearance comes just one week after the loss of Tiny’s godson and close family friend, Marquinarius Sanchez Holmes.

“I don’t think u know how many ppl you touched & changed their lives brother @chezdaking but i promise we gone keep your name alive. make sure your kids are straight & make u proud!! 3 of your artist in this pic… but all your family!! missing u & all your light like crazy!! took me forever to write this but i finally got thru it!! rest up lil brother..& watch how we turn up for you!! 👑💔💔💔😪😪😪 #OurFamiliesNewestAngel

The theft is currently under investigation.

 

Tiny Harris Loses $750,000 In Jewelry After Lamborghini Burglarized  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close