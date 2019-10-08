CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Sky From ‘Black Ink Crew: New York’ Explains Video Showing Her Going Off On Taxi Driver

"The driver, recklessly hits myself and my loved ones..."

Sky Breaks Down Video of Herself Going Off On NYC Taxi Driver

Source: Nagina Lane / iOne Digital

If you watch Black Ink Crew like we always do (peep our latest recap), Sky, one of the main stars of the show, is well-known for her antics. Over the weekend, TMZ shared a video of the head of Human Resources for the tattoo shop going on NYC taxi driver. In a rare move, Sky had some time to address the situation.

The incident took place on Friday (Oct. 4) afternoon on Madison Ave. Apparently, an NYC taxi driver allegedly made a reckless move almost sideswiping the vehicle Sky was in. In the video, Sky can be seen bum-rushing the guy, but according to the celebrity gossip site, sources close to the situation revealed it’s all the driver’s fault.

In the video, — which features some hilarious commentary — Sky can be seen throwing shots while standing behind her hired muscle which gets a bit physical with the taxi driver. They fracas was eventually broken up by a police officer who tells both parties to get back in their vehicles and go their separate ways.

Sky, who typically pays things reported about her, no mind felt she had to explain this situation. In an Instagram video where she hilariously flips off a colonizer, the reality star told her side of the story. According to Sky, she explains why she reacted in the way she did at the same time took responsibility for actions.

“The driver, recklessly hits myself and my loved ones… We attempted a peaceful resolution and he jumped off the deep end which caused me to react. If you know me, my love for people runs deep. In no way shape or form do I think my reaction was perfect. It was provoked. I do want it to be known, being from New York, my love for taxi drivers and the public transportation system runs deep. It’s been more pleasant run ins than not. Either way, I’m moving in from this situation knowing I could’ve handle it better.”

You can see Sky break it all down in her post below.

View this post on Instagram

Hey wassup I usually don’t address these sorts of things however I’m in a place in my life where accountability is important. The video floating around featuring the taxi driver and I exchange of words is being misconstrued. There is more to the story than what’s being seen. The driver, recklessly hits myself and my loved ones… We attempted a peaceful resolution and he jumped off the deep end which caused me to react. If you know me, my love for people runs deep. In no way shape or form do I think my reaction was perfect. It was provoked. I do want it to be known, being from New York, my love for taxi drivers and the public transportation system runs deep. It’s been more pleasant run ins than not. Either way, I’m moving in from this situation knowing I could’ve handle it better. ❤️

A post shared by SKY DAYS (@flyyytattedsky) on

Photo: Nagina Lane / iOne Digital

Sky From ‘Black Ink Crew: New York’ Explains Video Showing Her Going Off On Taxi Driver  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close