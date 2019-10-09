Tyler Perry has dedicated a soundstage at his new Atlanta, Georgia film complex to former critic Spike Lee after revealing the two moviemakers have patched up their differences.

Lee, who once accused Tyler of promoting black stereotypes and “coonery and buffoonery” in his Madea movies, has been honored alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Denzel Washington, and Oprah Winfrey with his own soundstage at the Tyler Perry Film Studios.

Perry tells TMZ Live he had to include Spike, despite the pair’s rocky history, because of what he has done to advance African-American cinema.

“You cannot deny what he has done in the film industry and how he has been at the forefront to help me and everybody else get to the place where we are… I just wanted to honor him for what he has done,”

Tyler says, revealing he and Lee thrashed out their differences during a face-to-face meeting.

“He came to my house and we sat down and we had a great conversation… This moment for me and Spike was a huge moment.”

Perry opened his new studio complex over the weekend and welcomed Beyonce, JAY-Z, Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, and Samuel L. Jackson, among others, to the new site, which features the first full-scale replica of the White House.

Tyler Perry Dedicates New Studio Soundstage To One-time Critic Spike Lee was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Written By: Kenny Kixx Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 100.3: