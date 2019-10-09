In this segment of our interview with T.I,, the Atlanta rapper talks about when he decided to become a more active participant in the community but is careful to not claim being categorized as an activist. With that, T.I. weighed in on Jay-Z aligning with the NFL and Jermaine Dupri working with the Super Bowl when it was it in Atlanta.

T.I. Weighs In On Jay-Z & Jermaine Dupri Working With The NFL Amid Boycott [Exclusive Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Written By: Blogzworth Posted 23 hours ago

