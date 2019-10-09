CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Today’ addresses new Matt Lauer report

Shocking allegations about Matt Lauer reportedly revealed in an upcoming book by Ronan Farrow drew a sharp and somber reaction from the disgraced anchor’s former colleagues on NBC’s “Today” show Wednesday.

Lauer, who was fired from NBC News for sexual misconduct in 2017, is accused of new sex crimes. Described in graphic detail by Variety, it is reported that the bombshell claims would be included in Farrow’s upcoming book “Catch and Kill.”

“Matt Lauer’s conduct was appalling, horrific and reprehensible, as we said at the time. That’s why he was fired within 24 hours of us first learning of the complaint. Our hearts break again for our colleague,” NBC News said in a statement that was read on air.

NBC News reported that Lauer, 61, didn’t respond to its request for comment. Lauer did not respond to a request for comment by Fox News but told Variety in a letter that the claims he raped a colleague were false, and the sex consensual.

“Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie was clearly emotional when reporting the latest on Lauer.

“I feel like we owe it to our viewers to pause for a moment, you know, this is shocking and appalling,” Guthrie said. “I honestly don’t even know what to say about it.”

Guthrie then noted that it wasn’t easy for Lauer’s accuser to come forward, and she has the full support of “Today” staffers.

“It’s just very painful for all of us at NBC and who are at the ‘Today’ show. It’s very, very, very difficult,” Guthrie added.

Hoda Kotb then indicated she was having flashbacks to the infamous moment in 2017 when the duo went on air to alert viewers Lauer had been fired for sexual misconduct.

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack, who is a key figure of the Variety report, also issued a statement that was read aloud.’

For the full story, click the source below.

 

(Source)

Today’ addresses new Matt Lauer report  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close