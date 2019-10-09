CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Forest Park mother asking for help to find missing son

A mother in Forest Park is asking for the public’s help in finding her son, who has been missing for just over seven months.

Andre Miles, 38, was last seen on 2nd Street in Hamilton around Feb. 22 when he left his group home.

His family says he suffers from schizophrenia and is off his medication.

It’s been so long since he’d last been seen that his mother, Rita Burns, is beginning to think the worst.

“I love him with every bit of my soul. Wherever he is, that’s my heart,” she said.

She says her son is a very nice person and trusts people. She is worried someone might try and take advantage of his mental state.

“If he is in the land of the living he is going to get in trouble with his big brother. But mom is going to give him a big hug and fix him,” Burns said.

The Hamilton Police Department said, “It’s an open investigation and we are are still looking for Mr. Miles.”

Police are not sure if he is still in the area, but his information has been entered into a national database.

Burns says on one level she thinks the worst, but she is still holding on to hope.

“I have to hope he is still with us. I have to. I will until I close my eyes for the last time. I will keep looking for my child,” she said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Hamilton Police Department at (513) 868-5811.

(Source)

Forest Park mother asking for help to find missing son  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close