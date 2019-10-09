CLOSE
Arrest made in Joshua Brown murder, Dallas police say it was a ‘botch drug deal’

Dallas police say they have arrested one suspect and have warrants for two others connected to the shooting death of Joshua Brown last Friday. Despite rumors that his death was linked to testimony in the trial of Amber Guyger, police now say it was because of a drug deal gone wrong.

The 28-year-old was a key witness in the Guyger trial. After Brown was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, is when wide speculation began to circulate. Many believe his death was in retaliation for testifying against the ex-Dallas cop, who last week was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of Botham Jean.

But as police investigated, a different story began to emerge. At a press conference, Asst. Police Chief Avery Moore identified the suspects as Jacquerious Mitchell, 20; Michael Mitchell, 32; and Thaddeous Green, 22.

Moore said the suspects had traveled from Alexandria, La., to Dallas to purchase drugs from Brown. According to Jacquerious Mitchell, Green had contacted Brown for the purchase. But what he described as a “physical altercation” begins between Green and Brown.

As Jacquerious gets out of his vehicle, Brown shot him in the chest; he told officers. Once he fell into the car, he said he heard two gunshots, which were of Green shooting Brown in the lower body.

Green then took Brown’s backpack and the gun he used to fire at 

Jacquerious and the three sped off, with Michael Mitchell as the getaway driver. Jacquerious was dropped off by the two at a local hospital where he remains in police custody and in critical condition. Dallas police later issued warrants for the arrest of all three, who now face capital murder charges. Michael Mitchell and Green have not yet been apprehended.

Officials say 12 pounds of marijuana, 149 grams of THC cartridges, and about $4,000 in cash were found in Brown’s apartment in a search.

For the full story, click the source below.

(Source)

Arrest made in Joshua Brown murder, Dallas police say it was a ‘botch drug deal’  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

