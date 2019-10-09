CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

She’s With Kap: Rihanna Says She Curved Super Bowl Because Of Colin Kaepernick

"I just couldn’t be a sellout," she tells 'Vogue'

Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Rihanna is still a real one. In a recent interview, the Bajan singer and mogul confirmed that she passed on performing at the 2019 Super Bowl specifically and unequivocally because of Colin Kaepernick.

By now you should know, Kap has been essentially blackballed by the NFL as a consequence of protesting injustice by kneeling while the National Anthem was played before football games. Many have shown support for Kaepernick for sacrificing his career, including Rihanna.

In a new cover story with Vogue for its November 2019 issue, Rihanna let her rationale for curving the NFL be known.

“I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people,” Rihanna told the publication. “I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler.”

She added, “There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

Nevertheless, her buddy JAY-Z has teamed with the NFL. But don’t bank on Rihanna being one of the acts Roc Nation books for an NFL performance in the name of social justice.

Salute this Queen. Peep what more of what she had to say on variety of topics right here. Let us know what you think of Rih Rih’s decision in the comments.

She’s With Kap: Rihanna Says She Curved Super Bowl Because Of Colin Kaepernick  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close