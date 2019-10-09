CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Oprah Winfrey Gives Morehouse College Surprise $13M Donation

This follows a $12 million donation she made to the institution 30 years ago.

Oprah Winfrey on stage during her ’Your Path Made Clear' tour

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Oprah Winfrey is no stranger to philanthropic efforts having donated to several causes using her massive wealth in the past. In a surprise move, the media mogul gifted Morehouse College with a surprise $13 million donation, adding to the millions she gave to the institution 30 years ago.

As reported by Morehouse’s press team, Winfrey made the donation this past Monday to bolster the Oprah Winfrey Scholarship program. In 1989, the scholarship program was born with a $12 million donation, with the program putting nearly 600 students through college since its inception.

The $25 million endowment is the largest in Morehouse’s history and comes just as the school announced recent budget cuts. Of the many beneficiaries of the scholarship, Randall Woodfin, currently the mayor of Birmingham, Ala. and the youngest person to hold that role when he was elected in 2017 at 36.

Check out footage of the announcement via Morehouse College’s Twitter feed below.

Photo: WENN

Oprah Winfrey Gives Morehouse College Surprise $13M Donation  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close