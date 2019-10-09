CLOSE
The Russ Parr Morning Show
Russ Rant: ‘Case Closed’ Joshua Brown Was Shot Over A ‘Bad Drug Deal’

There was a lot of suspicion surrounding the death of Josua Brown. Brown testified against Amber Guyger and was set to testify on behalf of Jean’s family in a civil suit against the Dallas Police Deportment. Many people, including Russ, suspected that the Police had something to do with his mysterious death. Yesterday the Dallas Police Department came out and said Brown was killed over a bad drug deal. Russ isn’t buying it. The DPD wants us to all say “case closed” because they’ve named suspects and a motive but the story isn’t adding up. Mainly Russ can’t understand why someone would drive 303 miles for 4 pounds of weed. Russ admits that not all cops are bad but he feels that there’s something not right here.

Russ Rant: ‘Case Closed’ Joshua Brown Was Shot Over A ‘Bad Drug Deal’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

