Draya Michele Has A Collaboration With Superdown And We’re Getting Our Wallets Ready

DKNY Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Source: Gotham / Getty

Draya Michele is continuing to evolve her online fashion persona. The 34-year-old entrepreneur, actress and online influencer has really been working on her style for the past few years. Whether it’s serving us with sexy looks our avant garde outfits, she keeps us talking about her fashion.

The beauty owns a successful swimwear line, Mint Swim and is seen jetsetting with the likes of Kylie Jenner and walking the streets of LA with Karrueche Tran. She also launched a clothing line called Beige and Coco featuring clothing perfect for the 25 to 35 club and working women. While she may no longer be on Basketball Wives, sis is definitely getting that coin. Her latest check comes in a partnership with Superdown.

Superdown is a shopping site and clothing brand that’s focused on Millennial and older Gen Z customers. It’s started by Revolve, who Draya has been an active part of their influencer pool, wearing their clothing often.

On the partnership, she stated, “Nobody has to know how much your dress costs. Nobody has to know what your shoes cost. As long as you love them and you feel confident in them and that’s why I did the collaboration with Superdown.” She’s definitely thinking about your pockets (in addition to getting your coin), “My girls like affordable but they also like to get fly. I created it for them.”

We stan a queen that is financially savvy!

She took to Instagram to post about the collaboration, stating, “I’m SUPER excited to announce my collab with @superdown x @revolve. I can’t wait until you guys see what I bring to the brand.”

The clothing will also be sold on Revolve beginning October 24th, 2019. Will you be buying? Sound off in our comment section.

Draya Michele Has A Collaboration With Superdown And We’re Getting Our Wallets Ready  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

