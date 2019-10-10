CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Oprah Winfrey Gifts $13 Million To Historic University

Oprah Winfrey gives an inspirational speech as the commencement keynote speaker during Stanford's commencement ceremony on June 12, 2008 in Stanford, Calif . This year, Stanford will confer an estimated 1,723 bachelor's degrees, 2,013 master's degrees

Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty

Oprah Winfrey has donated $13 million to a top Georgia university.

A week after giving over $1 million to the United Negro College Fund, the media mogul has written a check to Morehouse College in Atlanta.

The university was established 160 years ago to educate African-American men.

Oprah made the announcement of her latest gift while speaking at the college, where she was being honored for a previous donation of $12 million 30 years ago, which has helped cover almost 600 students’ education.

Winfrey is in Atlanta after helping pal Tyler Perry launch his new studio complex in the city over the weekend.

Her total $25 million donation to Morehouse is the largest ever given to the school.

“I can’t wait to see what they (students) do with their future,” Oprah said as she made her latest gift.

Oprah Winfrey Gifts $13 Million To Historic University  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close