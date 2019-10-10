CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Oprah Thought She Would’ve Died at 56 yrs Old!

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GOLDEN-GLOBES-PRESSROOM

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Can you believe that Oprah Winfrey believed for most of her life that she wouldn’t live past the age of 56 yrs old? She opened up about having those dark thoughts and she only told her best friend Gayle about it.

Oprah Winfrey Sighting at Spago's - June 17, 1988

Source: Jim Smeal / Getty

In an interview with People Magazine, Oprah said,  “I used to have this dream that I was going to be dead at 56, so the year that I turned 56 I was filled with dread. I had only told one other person that I had a number in my head when I was going to die, and that was Gayle [King, her best friend]. Gayle said, ‘What’s the number?’ I said, ‘I’m not going to tell you, because you will drive me crazy and then I will end up dead.’”

Oprah continued, “When I got to 57, it was like, ‘Why did all my life I think it was going to be 56?’ At the time I started having this vision of 56, it was when I was in Milwaukee and I was trapped in a world where I could see how dire it was.” She added, “Had I not gotten out of Milwaukee, nothing would have been the same. I do believe I would have been dead at 56. I believe I would have been 437 lbs. I believe I would have had diabetes. I would have had high blood pressure. I would have suffocated knowing that things could have been different.” 

We are glad that her thoughts did not come to fruition. Live well, Oprah!

Celebrities Who Died In 2019

5 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who Died In 2019

Continue reading Celebrities Who Died In 2019

Celebrities Who Died In 2019

Here’s a list of celebrities gone, but not forgotten…

Oprah Thought She Would’ve Died at 56 yrs Old!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close