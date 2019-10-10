Zendaya, Lena Waithe, Jodie Turner-Smith & Melina Matsoukas Slay Their November ELLE Covers!

Black women continue to shine on the glossy covers of fashion magazines this month.
First, it was Rihanna on her 6th cover of Vogue and now it’s Zendaya’s time to shine as well. For the November issue of ELLE Magazine, the Euphoria star glows for their Women In Hollywood Issue.
“I think Euphoria taught me a lot about myself. It made me more confident in my own abilities because I doubted myself a lot.” Zendaya says that before the show, she didn’t have any work that pushed her or allowed her to be creative. “I was looking for something to prove I can do it,” she says.
“Euphoria served as that, in the healthiest way. I never want to plateau as an actress—I always want to be able to explore and push myself. [Being an actress] brings me to places and makes me do things I’d probably never do because I’m such an introverted person.”
View this post on Instagram
In the aftermath of the #MeToo movement, this year’s Women in Hollywood are defined by a question mark: Where do we go from here? Starring as a teen struggling with addiction in #Euphoria, @Zendaya has proven she has range and talent to burn. A triple-threat outsider, writer-actor-creator @mindykaling has earned her place at the table. And ELLE Icon @dollyparton is riding high with her latest Netflix project and a whole new generation of devoted fans. Link in bio for all our #ELLEWIH honorees, including @gwynethpaltrow, @nicolekidman, @lenawaithe, @jodiesmith, @msmelina, #ScarlettJohansson, and @natalieportman. ELLE November 2019: Editor-in-Chief: @ninagarcia Cover stars: @zendaya, @mindykaling, @dollyparton Written by: @dbacherwrites, @rebeccarnelson, @niquepeeks Photographer: @zoeygrossman Stylist: @natasharoyt, @shionat, Wearing: @Armani, @maisonvalentino, @dolcegabbana, @_katkim Hair: @larryjarahsims, @marcmena Makeup: @officialsheiks, @janicekinjo Nails: @betina_goldstein, @thuybnguyen Produced by: @michellehynek, @crawfordandcoproductions
Zendaya is also joined by Queen And Slim writer Lena Waithe, director Melina Matsoukas and star Jodie Turner-Smith. The film, which drops on Thanksgiving, is a modern-day Black Lives Matter, Bonnie & Clyde drama starring Daniel Kaluuya and Turner-Smith.
It centers on an Ohio couple who, on their first date, get pulled over by a white cop and end up shooting and killing him in self-defense. Soon after, the two are put on America’s Most Wanted list, go on the run, yet find allies that empathize and understand the all too common plight of police brutality and racism.
View this post on Instagram
#QueenandSlim is many things. It’s Bonnie and Clyde for the Black Lives Matter era; it’s a look at the power of black resilience and the spectacle of black death; it’s a timeless reimagining of the blaxploitation genre. But in the end, it’s the best meditation on black romance in an impossibly long time. “Sex can be portrayed as something that’s very animal,” @jodiesmith told ELLE. “And black people, especially black men and women of our complexion, are often hypersexualized. [There’s] a dichotomy of blackness where there can be such violence and terror, and yet in the middle of that, black people can find intimacy and beauty in the comfort of each other.” “Like @lenawaithe always talked about,” @msmelina adds. “These two people fall in love with the world burning down around them.” ELLE November 2019: Editor-in-Chief: @ninagarcia Cover stars: @lenawaithe, @jodiesmith, @msmelina Written by: Anita Little Photographer: @zoeygrossman Stylist: @shionat Hair: @nakiarachon, @hairartbydominique, @naivashaintl Makeup: @thecelinarodriguez, @rebekahaladdin, @carolagmakeup Nails: @thuybnguyen Produced by: @michellehynek, @crawfordandcoproductions
In their interview, the ladies had this to say:
[Lena] On how writing Queen & Slim was a way for her to rebel and gain agency: “I didn’t truly experience what it means to feel like a second-class citizen until I sold my first TV show. Because out of five people, I was the fifth most important person in the room. During the first season [of The Chi], I didn’t have any real agency, so that’s when I started working on the script. It was almost my way of rebelling and reminding myself I do have a gift. They can’t appreciate it now, but they will.”
[Melina] On being a woman of color, and feeling pressure to be perfect: “In our success comes other black people’s success, so there is a lot of pressure for us to do well—for the culture. It’s hard to create art with that weight, and I feel it every day. It’s one of my greatest fears, failing. I just want to make my people proud.”
View this post on Instagram
thank you @elleusa @ninagarcia for including me amongst these phenomenal women in hollywood ✨✨✨ thank you @zoeygrossman for these beautiful portraits💕thank you @shionat for letting my sentimental ass sneak my cuban links into your incredible styling 💎 and thank you @msmelina @lenawaithe for making a masterpiece and letting me come along for the ride!!! #ImNotCryingYoureCrying #QueenAndSlim #Elle #WomenInHollywood
[Jodie] On the message behind the film: “The act of committing that type of violence is not something that is glorified, but it’s really a comment on how black people are put in this kind of life-or-death situation way too often. These people make the radical choice to survive, even when it means doing something so horrible that there’s no coming back from it. Even thinking about the concept raises the hairs on my arms, because it really is a film about black survival at all costs.”
The sistas continue to dominate 2019 y’all!
See the rest
RELATED NEWS:
Rihanna Slays On Sixth Vogue Cover: ‘I’ve Never Been Afraid To Take Risks’
#BlackGirlMagic: Coco Gauff Aces New ‘Teen Vogue’ Cover
Mary J. Blige Stuns On SELF Cover: ‘Prayer & Staying Very Well Hydrated Are My Self-Care’
10 Black Photographers Vogue Should’ve Called To Shoot A Cover At Least Once
10 Black Photographers Vogue Should’ve Called To Shoot A Cover At Least Once
1. Gordon ParksSource: 1 of 10
2. Jamel ShabazzSource: 2 of 10
3. Carrie Mae WeemsSource: 3 of 10
4. Andre D. WagnerSource: 4 of 10
5. Coreen SimpsonSource: 5 of 10
6. Lorna SimpsonSource: 6 of 10
7. Eli ReedSource: 7 of 10
8. Roy DecaravaSource: 8 of 10
9. Gerald CyrusSource: 9 of 10
Zendaya, Lena Waithe, Jodie Turner-Smith & Melina Matsoukas Slay Their November ELLE Covers! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com