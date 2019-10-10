CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Raheem DeVaughn Reveals He’s Working On A Double Album For 2020 [EXCLUSIVE]

Raheem DeVaughn

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

With The Love Reunion out now, Raheem DeVaughn steps back inside The Quiet Storm with KG Smooth to discuss his thought process through the new album, how he’s already prepping a NEW double-disc album for 2020, how deep his Houston ties go, how he views relationships versus situationships, why he’s an advocate for Domestic Violence Awareness and so so much more!

“I got a double CD coming out in 2020, called 2020 Love Affairs,” DeVaughn says. “I got 20 bangers on there. It’s definitely going to be 20 records and it’s been 10 years since I dropped my last double disc, The Love & War Masterpiece so we’re going to 2020 with 2020 Love Affairs. Each song is gonna deal with different things that happen in love affairs, infidelity, the one that got away, heartbreak, one night stands, threesomes, all of that.”

Watch the full interview below!

Raheem DeVaughn Reveals He’s Working On A Double Album For 2020 [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close