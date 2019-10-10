CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

R&B Group Total Wanted To Bless Wendy Willliams With The Proper Fade, Allegedly [Video]

Act up, I'll have my honeys Total bust your ish.

Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

It seems the members of Total took being Bad Girls very seriously. Apparently they were ready to give the queen of hot topics the beats.

As spotted on Madam Noire Wendy Williams was dropping some personal gems regarding Amanda Seales’ recent struggles after getting turned away at an Emmy party. The New Jersey native urged the actress to keep things to herself moving forward as Wendy has found that to be the best way to control the narrative. She went on to spill some tea about a music mogul who allegedly sent his group after her.

“Let me tell you something and this is a real story that will be played out on my Lifetime biography, which comes out in February. Once upon a time, there was a music mogul who sent his all-girl group to beat my ass in front of the radio station” she revealed. “And I get downstairs and find this girl group jump out of a gypsy cab come after me to kick my ass. And I’m like ‘For what?’ You know what I said was true, you all are broke and living in the projects. And that was that. But the point I’m making is, Amanda—I get back on the radio and talk about it.”

Naturally, everyone in the online gossip word started speculating who the group was and The Internets cracked the code rather quickly. The Shade Room dug up some old audio of Wendy Williams of detailing how those “Total bi***es” rolled up on her.

You can see Wendy dish the tea below starting at the 16-minute mark.

Photo: Izzy / WENN.com

R&B Group Total Wanted To Bless Wendy Willliams With The Proper Fade, Allegedly [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close