CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Jason Mitchell Completes Mental Health Counseling Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Jason Mitchell burst onto the scene in 2015 playing the role as Eazy E in the film 'Straight Outta Compton', earning him several nominations including a SAG Awards nomination for "Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture."

For Your Consideration For Showtime's "The Chi"

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Former The Chi actor Jason Mitchell has decided to switch gears and make a few changes in his life.

According to published reports, the actor recently completed counseling for mental health and personal development, in an attempt to get his life back on track after being dropped by Hollywood amid sexual misconduct allegations. According to The ShadeRoom, sources told the publication that Jason Mitchell “has worked on anger management, self-awareness, acceptance of responsibility, and purpose.”

This news serves as a refreshing start for the actor, who just a few months ago shocked fans after news of his alleged on set antics were revealed to the public.

As previously reported, Mitchell was been booted from hit series The Chi, along with losing a leading role in an upcoming Netflix film after allegations of sexual harassment by his The Chi co-star Tiffany Boone, along with a handful of other women, who stated that Mitchell made them feel uncomfortable while on set. Things reportedly became so bad for Boone that she requested producers not schedule the two to work one-on-one, before asking to be released from the show altogether.

After the news broke, executive producers of the show released a statement denouncing their support of the Straight Outta Compton actor, before revealing that his character would be “killed off” of the show.

At the time, Mitchell took to Instagram to issue an informal statement in the comments, telling fans “not to believe everything you read in the media.”

“I think it’s time to make a statement,” Jason Mitchell previously wrote. “To everyone commenting without any knowledge of what’s going please stop. And to all my supporters I appreciate you all and I’m sorry I will no longer be in (‘The Chi’) but don’t believe what you read in the media.”

Despite the reports, Mitchell himself has yet to confirm or deny the rumors. His last social media post on both Instagram and Twitter was from May of this year a week prior to the allegations breaking, with the exception of a retweet on September 26.

Jason Mitchell Completes Mental Health Counseling Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close