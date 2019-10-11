CLOSE
Huda Beauty Launches Mini Nude Eyeshadow Palettes

While it’s a safe bet to think of nude eyeshadow as a staple transition shade, there are so many different ways you can incorporate the hue into your beauty look. For a natural eye makeup look for the office to a shimmery look for your evening festivities, the possibilities are endless! And let’s be honest, there is no such thing as having too many eyeshadows in your beauty stash.

Now, thanks to Huda Beauty, we can appreciate the nude hue for the true gem it is with the brands’ Nude Obsession Palette ($27.00, sephora.com). The new collection features three mini eyeshadow palettes: Nude Light, Nude Medium and Nude Dark. Each miniature palette includes nine shades that range from shimmery shades to satin-like nudes for a well-rounded palette.

The Nude Light palette serves up a mix of peachy shades and cool tones along with a lavender hue for a pop of color. The Nude Medium combines pretty browns, rich coppers and warm tones. The Nude Rich palette offers chocolate tones, shimmery bronzes and vibrant hues for a natural touch. Designed to flatter a wide range of skin tones from fair to deep dark, makeup lovers can now satisfy their nude fix with ease.

“Utilizing our knowledge about tones and undertones through our experience with complexion products, we were able to create shadow formulas that truly appeal to a range of different skin tones, which was honestly very challenging,” said CEO Huda Kattan in a press release. “These palettes give full range to the word ‘nude’ in the context of eye shadow and are universally inclusive and can be worn by everyone!”

And we are loving this approach! Makeup should be created for all skin tones in mind and this collection is a perfect example of inclusivity.
If you’re dying to get your hands on this new offering, you won’t have to wait too long.You can grab one of the Nude Obsession eyeshadow palettes now for only $29.00 at Huda Beauty’s website. It will officially hit stores on October 15th.
