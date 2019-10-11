CLOSE
KY man facing child porn charges after police were notified he ordered child sex doll

An Erlanger man is facing child porn charges after Kentucky State Police said they were notified of a child sex doll being shipped to his address.

Kevin Master, 26, is being held at the Kenton County Jail on a $25,000 bond. He is charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

KSP alleges he ordered a child sex doll from China. They were notified by Homeland Security about the delivery.

Masterworks for FedEx Ground, but authorities were able to intercept the package before he could get it.

FedEx Ground gave FOX19 NOW a statement that reads, “FedEx Ground is aware of preliminary reports regarding these disturbing allegations and will take swift action to address this matter as appropriate. As this is an active investigation, further questions should be directed to law enforcement.”

KSP also released a statement saying in part, “Master was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor was discovered in an international shipment addressed to Erlanger, Kentucky. The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Erlanger on October 9, 2019. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.”

KSP said Master’s charges are punishable by one to five years in prison.

