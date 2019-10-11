CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Behind The Scenes: ‘Training Day’ Prequel To Be Set Two Days Before Rodney King Verdict

A new movie is in the works with a writer attached.

Denzel Washington And Ethan Hawke In 'Training Day'

Source: Archive Photos / Getty

One of Denzel Washington‘s most memorable roles was as Alonzo Harris in the 2001 crime movie Training Day. According to Collider, Alonzo will return to the screen, this time for an exploration of his younger years in the 1990s.

Warner Bros. has enlisted Black List writer Nick Yarborough to write the prequel and sources tell Collider that it will be set in April 1992, two days before the Rodney King verdict was announced. The racial tension was already thick in L.A. that year when video was released in 1991 of cops brutally beating King in the streets. Things finally exploded with the verdict and the riots that followed.

The original Training Day stared Washington in an Oscar-winning role. His co-star Ethan Hawke, was also nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of the rookie narcotics detective who shadowed Washington’s character. Antoine Fuqua directed the original with David Ayer writing the script. The movie went on to gross more than $100 million worldwide.

The prequel is still in its early stages, so there’s no director on board yet. There’s also no buzz on who can play a younger Alonzo Harris although Denzel’s son, John David Washington could be a good pick considering he’s making a name for himself as an actor in movies like BlacKkKlansman. We’ll continue to keep you update as major updates surface!

Behind The Scenes: ‘Training Day’ Prequel To Be Set Two Days Before Rodney King Verdict  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close