CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Black Dollar Bar Crawl Hits Brooklyn In Homage To Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Partying with a purpose.

Black Dollar Bar Crawl

Source: B$BC / Black Dollar Bar Crawl

Bar hopping for a cause? Why not?

The Black Dollar Bar Crawl aims to provide a fun, engaging and safe atmosphere for young, Black professionals while simultaneously supporting Black-owned businesses in their community.

Earlier this year, the B$BC’s first event was in honor of Juneteenth and the proceeds were used to help keep Brooklyn’s Weeksville Center open. With a new fall season on deck, and as a way of paying homage to “Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” a percentage of the proceeds from the next crawl will go to the American Indian Community House, an organization focused on increasing the visibility of American-Indian cultures in urban settings.

A couple of spots on the itinerary include Mo’s Bar, Chance11 and Basquiat’s Bottle. “Our initiative at the end of the day is to spread love to our places of business and to give back to charity,” says organizer Daemon “Tubbs” Snead.

The festivities go down Sunday, October 14, starting at 2pm sharp. Tickets are still available right here.

Black Dollar Bar Crawl

Source: B$BC / Black Dollar Bar Crawl

Black Dollar Bar Crawl

Source: B$BC / Black Dollar Bar Crawl

Black Dollar Bar Crawl Hits Brooklyn In Homage To Indigenous Peoples’ Day  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close