Statue Built for Marian Spencer in the Works?

A fundraising campaign is being launched to raise funds for building a statue of a local civil rights icon.

The Woman’s City Club, according to WCPO, needs to raise $125,000 to build and maintain a statue of Marian Spencer. The statue is planned to be placed at the Women’s Committee Garden of Smale Park, downtown.

Spencer was the first African American woman elected to Cincinnati City Council, and was president of the Cincinnati Chapter of the NAACP. She passed away recently in July.

