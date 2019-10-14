CLOSE
Elton John Says Michael Jackson Was Mentally Ill

So, Elton John is dropping a new autobiography where he speaks very candidly about Michael Jackson’s mental state in the years leading up to his death. The new book is titled, Me: Elton John, and in the book he mentions that MJ was at times, disturbing to be around.

According to the JasmineBrand.com, John said Jackson was a sweet child but changed as he got older, ““At some point in the intervening years, he started sequestering himself away from the world, and away from reality the way Elvis Presley did.”

John went on to say, “God knows what was going on in his head, and God knows what prescription drugs he was being pumped full of, but every time I saw him in his later years I came away thinking the poor guy had totally lost his marbles. I don’t mean that in the lighthearted way. He was genuinely mentally ill, a disturbing person to be around.”

John also said that MJ rarely hung around people his own age and he recounted a time that he invited Jackson to a party of his. According to TMZ, John claimed that the guy had wandered off at one point and was found playing with Elton’s housekeeper’s son. He says, “For whatever reason, he couldn’t seem to cope with adult company at all.

Elton John Says Michael Jackson Was Mentally Ill  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

