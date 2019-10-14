DMX Checks Himself into Rehab!

Kudos to DMX for recognizing when he needs help. The 48 yr old, who has been struggling with his sobriety for years, canceled his Sunday appearance at New York’s Rolling Loud Festival and missed a performance at Def Jam’s 35th-anniversary event in Brooklyn to focus on his own health.

According to Billboard.com, X’s rep released a statement saying, “In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility. He apologizes for his canceled shows and thanks to his fans for their continued support.”

Dmx was released from prison in January after serving a year for federal tax evasion. We are rooting for your recovery X.

