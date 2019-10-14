CLOSE
New Music Alert! Lauryn Hill To Release Her First Solo Single In 5 Years

LAURYN HILL FOR WOOLRICH

Source: JACK DAVISON FOR WOOLRICH / JACK DAVISON FOR WOOLRICH

It’s been five years since Lauryn Hill last released a solo single but she’s back with a new track to be featured on the upcoming film, Queen & Slim. 

While the movie hit theaters on November 14, the soundtrack is slated to drop on November 15. Other features on the Melina Matsoukas and Lena Waithe flick include 6lack, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and more. 

Peep the trailer below! 

SEE ALSO: Big Sean To Make His Acting Debut In Lena Waithe’s Forthcoming Series “Twenties”

 

