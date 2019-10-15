CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of Atatiana Jefferson

34-year-old Aaron York Dean is behind bars this evening, hours after he resigned as a member of the Fort Worth Police Department. He’s been charged with murder in the shooting of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in her home on Saturday.

Dean, who had been a member of the Fort Worth Police Department since April 2018 is currently listed as an inmate in the Tarrant County Jail.

Dean failed to cooperate with investigators in regards to the shooting as body cam footage showed him approaching Jefferson’s window and asking her to put her hands up before firing his weapon.

RELATED: ‘I Don’t Want No Hug’: Atatiana Jefferson’s Family Speaks Out About Police Shooting

RELATED: Fort Worth Cop Shoots, Kills Black Woman In Own Home After Neighbor Calls Police Because Her Door Was Open [UPDATE]

Responding to a non-emergency wellness call at the home, Dean did not identify himself as a police officer during the shooting.

In his resignation Dean wrote, “Effective immediately I am tendering my resignation from the Fort Worth Police Department.”

Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of Atatiana Jefferson  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close