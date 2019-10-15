CLOSE
Three New Women Accuse Actor Of Sexual Misconduct

Three new women are accusing Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual misconduct. The New York Post reports the women have come forward to cops, bringing the number of alleged victims to five. A police source says the alleged attacks, which date back to 2008, occurred in Manhattan bars and restaurants. Gooding’s lawyer said he’s aware of the additional claims, but says the 51-year-old actor has only been charged in two cases.

Three New Women Accuse Actor Of Sexual Misconduct  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

