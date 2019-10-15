CLOSE
Three More Women Accuse Cuba Gooding, Jr Of Sexual Misconduct

"Godfather Of Harlem" New York Screening

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Three more women have come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct against Oscar winner Cuba Gooding, Jr.

The Jerry Maguire star’s groping trial was stalled after he was indicted for an alleged October, 2018 incident, and now more women have offered up misconduct claims to New York police officials, bringing the total number of accusers and alleged victims to five.

The alleged attacks now date back to 2008, according to the New York Post, while the latest accusation revolves around a breast grab at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in Midtown New York back in June.

Gooding was arrested for forcible touching in the case, but he has maintained his innocence.

Two of the new accusers claim Cuba grabbed their backsides at restaurants on West 45th Street and West 44th Street in 2008 and 2013, respectively. One of the women also alleges the actor reached his hand under her skirt and penetrated her with his finger.

Three More Women Accuse Cuba Gooding, Jr Of Sexual Misconduct  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

