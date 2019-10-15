CLOSE
Zoe Kravitz Lands Catwoman Role In The Batman

Zoe Kravitz

Source: Rachel Murray / Stringer / Getty

Zoe Kravitz has been cast as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ new Batman movie.

The Big Little Lies star will take on the character played previously by Halle Berry, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Anne Hathaway on the big screen, when she teams up with Robert Pattinson for the latest Caped Crusader movie, which is set for release in June, 2021.

Jeffrey Wright has also been cast as Commissioner Gordon, while Jonah Hill is reportedly still in talks to play a Batman villain.

Kravitz isn’t exactly new to the character of Catwoman (aka Selina Kyle) – she played the role in the animated The Lego Batman Movie. The new standalone Batman movie was originally set as a vehicle for Ben Affleck to direct and star in, but he stepped aside and Reeves went on to write the screenplay. He will also direct.

