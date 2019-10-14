Lauryn Hill To Release First Solo Song In Five Years

Former Fugees frontwoman, Lauryn Hill, is ready to drop some new music. Hill’s new song will appear on the Queen & Slim soundtrack, which is slated to drop on November 15th. This is her first solo track since 2014’s “Black Rage (Sketch).” Hill has mostly stayed relevant by touring for the past two decades. Recently, samples have also kept the checks rolling in with Drake’s “Nice for What” and Cardi B’s “Be Honest” using Hill’s vocals on songs last year.

