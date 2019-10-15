CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Kennedy Center Hosting 20th Anniversary Celebration Of Pharoahe Monch’s ‘Internal Affairs’ LP

The debut album of the legendary Queens rapper will feature a panel discussion with BET's Jerry Barrow as a moderator on Wednesday (Oct. 16) along with a performance of the album material the following day.

Pharoahe Monch

Source: Pharoahe Monch / Kennedy Center

Pharoahe Monch embarked on his solo career on October 19, 1999, with the release of Internal Affairs, marking the first time we saw him without his former Organized Konfusion partner, Prince Po. This week, the Kennedy Center will host a two-day event in celebration 20th anniversary of the classic release by way of a panel discussion and the following performance.

On Wednesday, October 16, the Kennedy Center will host “Culture Talk: The Making of Internal Affairs with Pharoahe Monch,” moderated by BET’s Jerry Barrow who oversee the discussion featuring Diamond D, DJ Scratch, and Lee Stone, all of whom produced tracks for the album along with Monch himself.

The following day, October 17, Monch will grace the Terrace Theater stage and will be joined by Prince Po, M.O.P., and Styles P.

Simone Eccleston, Director of Hip Hop Culture at the Kennedy Center, shared the following quote with us:

Internal Affairs is an important work within Hip Hop’s canon and reflects a strong solo debut by one of the Culture’s most thought-provoking lyricists. It is an honor to celebrate this incredible 20th anniversary milestone with our Hip Hop Culture Council Member, Pharoahe Monch.

For tickets to the Culture Talk, click here.

For tickets to Internal Affairs 20th Anniversary show, click here.

Photo: Courtesy of Pharoahe Monch

Kennedy Center Hosting 20th Anniversary Celebration Of Pharoahe Monch’s ‘Internal Affairs’ LP  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close