Russ Rant: Atatiana Jefferson Should Be Alive

An absolutely horrific shooting took place in For Worth, Texas over the weekend. 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed by a police officer in her own bedroom.  A police officer shot and killed her from outside, the bullet went through her bedroom window. Jefferson was Russ’ brother in-law’s cousin and though they never met it pains him to have to hear this happened to her. The Fort Worth police department didn’t go into cover up mode, which Russ applauds, they forced the officer to resign and arrested and charged him with murder. Jefferson’s murder hits so hard because she was an innocent woman who was killed while looking out of her window. We demand justice.

Russ Rant: Atatiana Jefferson Should Be Alive  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

