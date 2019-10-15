CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

SPORTS: LeBron James Facing Backlash For His Hong Kong Comments

Los Angeles premiere of 'Smallfoot'

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

NBA superstar and current Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James may have shot himself in the foot with his latest remarks involving Hong Kong.

From WKYC.com:

Hours after James said that the Houston Rockets general manager was “misinformed” when he tweeted his support of the protests in Hong Kong earlier this month, those same protesters turned their attention to the 4-time MVP.

The Akron native took issue with Morey’s tweet expressing support for Hong Kong protesters, which resulted in highly publicized tension between the NBA and China during the league’s preseason visit.

Despite James adding that he was not trying to be political, people still took issue with him, even calling his attitude hypocritical.

Click here to see images of the protests.

 

What do you make of LeBron’s comments?

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Anthony Wallace and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Apega and WENN

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Commentator Jason Whitlock Digs At LeBron James’ Parenting Skills, Twitter Checks Struggle Pundit

15 photos Launch gallery

Commentator Jason Whitlock Digs At LeBron James’ Parenting Skills, Twitter Checks Struggle Pundit

Continue reading Commentator Jason Whitlock Digs At LeBron James’ Parenting Skills, Twitter Checks Struggle Pundit

Commentator Jason Whitlock Digs At LeBron James’ Parenting Skills, Twitter Checks Struggle Pundit

[caption id="attachment_815161" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty[/caption] It’s a pretty safe bet that if Jason Whitlock‘s name is trending, he’s offered another lukewarm take about Black athletes, aiming his uninvited opinion once more at LeBron James. The struggle pundit took aim at James’ recent appearance at one of his son’s AAU basketball games, accusing the Los Angeles Lakers star of being a “helicopter dad.” Clips have been circulating on social media of James joining the layup lines during the AAU games that feature his son, Bronny James. In one especially popular clip, James throws down a monstrous yet effortless dunk, impressive given the miles on the NBA superstar’s body and that it’s the offseason. While King James obviously wants to thrill fans and get the guys on the court pumped up, Whitlock donned his fun police badge and brought down the mood in the room with a final word on his Speak For Yourself show on FS1, saying that James should take a seat as he once told his mother during a heated contest. But what really turned heads was Whitlock comparing James to a cocaine addict because he’s excited on the sidelines when his son’s team makes a strong play. Yeah, that clown took it there. https://twitter.com/SFY/status/1155982082621005824 Twitter has caught wind of Whitlock’s critique of James and the slander has been swift and efficient as expected. James’ teammate Kyle Kuzma had a bit of Twitter smoke for Whitlock, who replied to the tweet and basically asked for the fade. Check out the reactions below. https://twitter.com/WhitlockJason/status/1156182963635154944 — Photo: Getty

SPORTS: LeBron James Facing Backlash For His Hong Kong Comments  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close