PARENTS: Check Your Kids Halloween Bags for THC!

Jack o lantern pumpkin with candy

Source: Stock Image

Halloween is only days away and kids will be hitting the streets to get their fill of holiday candy. As usual, most parents sift through their kid’s bags to make sure nothing looks strange and to get the few candies that we like as well. This year, police are warning parents to look a little closer, your kids’ bags may contain THC.

Synthetic Marijuana, Or K2, Use On The Rise In New York City

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

THC is the active ingredient in marijuana that gives people a high. According to TheDailyMail.com, police in Johnstown, Pennsylvania posted a warning on their Facebook page, saying, “During this Halloween, we urge parents to be ever vigilant in checking their children’s candy before allowing them to consume those treats. Drug-laced edibles are packaged like regular candy and can be hard to distinguish from the real candy.”

Be careful parents! Check the kids’ bags thoroughly!

 

PARENTS: Check Your Kids Halloween Bags for THC!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

